Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls - German wage hike is step backwards

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - FOG ON THE RHINE. Germany’s first major post-virus pay deal is a disappointment for workers and the European Central Bank. IG Metall, the country’s largest trade union, on Tuesday agreed a 2.3% wage hike with employers in North Rhine-Westphalia for the period up to October 2022. As in other years, the settlement will be a benchmark for metalworkers in Europe’s largest economy.

Citi analysts calculate that the annual pay increase for 2021 works out at a measly 1.5%, following no pay growth last year. An increase closer to the 4% seen in 2018 and 2019 would have helped ECB President Christine Lagarde’s fight to boost persistently low inflation. It’s also a knock for Germany’s post-pandemic economic model. The government’s recent spending splurge raised the prospect of a country less reliant on exports and more on domestic demand. A miserly pay hike for a key sector looks like a step backwards. (By Liam Proud)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular