Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Czech Republic loses top tycoon

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

END OF AN ERA. Czech Republic’s richest man, Petr Kellner has died in a helicopter crash on a skiing trip in Alaska. The 56-year-old telecoms tycoon went from selling copy machines in the aftermath of the 1989 Velvet Revolution to amassing a $17.5 billion fortune, according to Forbes. The PPF conglomerate he founded took part in hundreds of privatisations and now owns 49 billion euros in assets across sectors including telecoms and banking. Shares in PPF’s lender Moneta Money Bank fell almost 3% on the news while O2 Czech Republic slipped just 0.4%, perhaps reflecting the balanced leadership at the investor.

The death is a huge loss for Czech Republic’s business community. But it appears the billionaire died doing what he loved: while keeping a private profile, he seems to have been a fan of winter sports, pictured snowboarding in one of his company’s annual reports. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

