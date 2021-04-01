Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Compass takes a realistic offer

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - REAL DEAL. Compass, the SoftBank-backed real-estate group, raised $450 million in its initial public offering on Wednesday. At $18 a share, the low end of a price range that was earlier slashed from as much as $26, the company is worth around $9 billion allowing for dilution from restricted stock and options.

The company emphasized technology as a selling point. Investors may have seen it more as a real-estate brokerage. At the IPO price Compass, founded by ex-Goldman Sachs executive Robert Reffkin, is worth around 2.4 times last year’s sales of $3.7 billion. That’s more than traditional rival Realogy, which is valued at roughly 1 times sales, but far less than tech-based Zillow at around 9 times revenue.

The IPO price cut may also partly reflect jitters surrounding the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and UK-based Deliveroo’s flop in its London debut on Wednesday. Still, Compass is worth more than its last private funding round in 2019. As any good realtor would advise, if a realistic offer beats the price last time a property was sold, take it. (By Jennifer Saba)

