Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls - China small business credit poses property puzzle

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

CONFIDENCE TRICK. So far Beijing appears to be  losing its struggle to keep stimulus money out of real estate speculators’ hands. Shrewd buyers have managed to abuse the central bank’s support programme for small businesses to borrow funds to buy property, paying just two thirds of regular mortgage rates. Recent central-government-driven investigations found at least $126 million of business loans had been rerouted https://www.cbirc.gov.cn/branch/shanghai/view/pages/common/ItemDetail.html?docId=975649&itemId=995 to buy properties in Beijing, Shanghai and other hot markets, keeping prices rising despite regulators' efforts to cool them. The real number is probably far higher.

         Policymakers still aim to boost such SME lending by over 30% in 2021 to pad a recovery that remains uneven. Official data showed private sector profits grew only 3.1% in 2020, with average gross industrial profit margins at a thin 5.7%. With benchmark rates relatively high, it is unsurprising that business owners in weaker sectors like travel or dining prefer to park stimulus checks in housing instead of their core businesses. But it reflects a lack of confidence that demand has firmly recovered. (By Yawen Chen)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular