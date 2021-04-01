Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Brookfield digs deeper

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - CANADIAN HOSPITALITY. Brookfield Asset Management is engaging in some self-serving generosity. On Thursday the Canadian property giant raised its bid to take private its listed commercial real estate arm, Brookfield Property Partners, offering minority shareholders $6.5 billion, or 10% more than January’s opening gambit.

Digging deeper is a Brookfield speciality. It similarly raised bids for GGP, Rouse Properties, Brookfield Office Properties and Canada Office Properties. This bump is bigger than usual, partly because Brookfield’s own shares have risen in the meantime. That’s despite the fact the group holds around 60% of BPP already. At Rouse and GGP it didn’t even have a majority stake.

BPP’s eight independent directors no doubt helped keep Brookfield boss Bruce Flatt honest. They had assistance from Lazard, which opined that their company was worth up to 12% more than Brookfield’s first offer. More importantly, Brookfield’s sprawling business model, which runs from shopping malls to railways, hinges on bringing in outside investors to share risk. A reputation for sharp treatment would not be an asset. (By John Foley)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.