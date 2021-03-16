Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Zalando’s king-size growth plans

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

AIRBRUSHING. Online fashion giant Zalando is betting on an epic post-pandemic boom. The 22 billion euro German e-commerce company reckons it can grow sales on its site made by the company or its partners, so-called gross merchandise volumes (GMV), from 10.7 billion euros in 2020 to over 30 billion euros by 2025.

The implied 23% annual hike in GMV sales to 2025 may seem doable given Zalando grew 30% in 2020. Back then, however, rivals Inditex and H&M’s stores were shut. If Zalando does achieve 30 billion euros of GMV in 2025, it would make over 1 billion euros of operating profit, assuming the same 3% operating margin as now. Assuming also that Zalando warrants today’s multiple of 57 times that operating profit, the company could be worth 60 billion euros in 2025. Discounted back at a 10% cost of capital, that’s 37 billion euros today. Given Zalando shares only rose 4% on Tuesday, investors aren’t yet buying it. (By Aimee Donnellan)

