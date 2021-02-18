Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Wind spinoff hopes puff up Acciona

Reuters Reuters

ACCIONA PACKED. Spanish engineer-cum-green energy producer Acciona is giving a real-life lesson in blowing cobwebs off dusty valuations. The firm’s shares jumped 11% on Thursday, lifting its market valuation to 7.5 billion euros, after announcing the possible listing of its renewable power division. Given the blustery multiples of wind-power rivals like Denmark’s Orsted, Acciona could enjoy some serious inflation. Big Oil should pay close attention.

In 2019 Acciona’s renewables accounted for roughly two-thirds of EBITDA. On 2021 forecasts compiled by Refinitiv, that’s worth 800 million euros – or 15 billion euros of enterprise value on Orsted’s 19 times multiple. Assume its rump is worth 2 billion euros, lop off 5.5 billion euros of net debt and Acciona would have added 55% to its market value. The swelling would be less pronounced for less renewables-heavy players like BP and Total, and Acciona may warrant a sub-Orsted multiple. But as a proof of concept, it’s still compelling. (By Ed Cropley)

