Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Weibo rally irks Sina’s investors

NOTHING TO CHIRP ABOUT. Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, is soaring thanks to a mooted secondary listing in Hong Kong, which Bloomberg on Friday reported could come as soon as this year. Similar moves have helped lift valuations at New York-listed compatriots like JD.com and NetEase.

Shareholders at parent Sina, though, will be far from celebrating. Boss Charles Chao is pushing ahead with a take-private deal that values Sina’s equity at just $2.6 billion. At the time that was already worth less than the value of its 45% stake in Weibo. After factoring in the microblog’s near-50% rally since the offer was announced in July, that discount has widened to a whopping 57%.

Chao’s super-voting stock ensured enough support. But nearly 36% of shareholders objected. Should enough formally dissent, that might put pressure on Chao to delay or even scrap the deal altogether. At the very least, Weibo’s rally provides a stronger case to push for better terms.

