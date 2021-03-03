Breakingviews - Capital Calls: U.S. infrastructure

Reuters Reuters

BUILDING BRIDGES. The American Society of Civil Engineers is reminding lawmakers why President Joe Biden’s major infrastructure spending plans will be worth backing. The society’s latest quadrennial report gave the nation’s roads, bridges and important networks a decidedly mediocre C-minus grade. Granted it’s the first time the mark has climbed out of the D range in 20 years, thanks in part to B grades for America’s rail and port facilities. But there’s an estimated $2.6 trillion gap between the needed investment and what’s planned over 10 years. That is even wider than in the 2017 assessment.

Biden has promised a bipartisan approach to major infrastructure spending in the United States once his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package makes it through Congress. His huge climate-centered spending ambitions could meet resistance in a finely balanced Senate. Still, optimistic investors hope that Donald Trump’s failure to get serious infrastructure efforts off the ground won't be repeated. Whatever Biden aims for, the private sector remains ready to get involved – if U.S. officials are willing to have them. (By Richard Beales)

