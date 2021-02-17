Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Treasury Wine serves reorg aperitif

Reuters Reuters

GLASS HALF FULL. Treasury Wine Estates boss Tim Ford could use a drink. The $5.7 billion maker of 19 Crimes and Squealing Pig on Wednesday slashed its dividend after pouring out six-month earnings that were 43% weaker than a year earlier because of pandemic lockdowns and Chinese tariffs. They also, however, handily beat lowered expectations.

That helped lift the stricken shares by more than 2%. There could eventually be more to squish out of Ford’s plan to restructure the business into three more clearly defined internal divisions: Penfolds, Treasury Premium Brands and Treasury Americas.

The reoganisation seems like a half-step. Ford in November cancelled his predecessor’s decision to spin off Penfolds as Beijing’s broadside hit hard. The label typically accounts for more than half of Treasury’s earnings on just a tenth of volumes. If the new plan to revitalise sales ferments faster than the stock price, a breakup could easily be back on the recommended list. (By Antony Currie)

