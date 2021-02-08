Technology

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: The right dose of poison pill

Contributor
Robert Cyran Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

POISON PILL. Shareholder-rights plans are pitched as a tool to ensure unfriendly buyers can’t acquire a company on the cheap. But they often entrench management and kill offers. Tech company Cubic, however, shows they have their place if the dose is limited. It has wrung a 58% premium in a $2.2 billion sale to Elliott Management and Veritas Capital.

The company said in September that Elliott had taken a 15% stake and, with its private equity partner, was making an offer for the firm. Cubic announced a poison pill, for one year, allowing investors taking stakes above this threshold to be diluted. This potentially gave Cubic more time and leverage in negotiations with a historically aggressive activist, large shareholder and bidder.

The pill also helped box the issuer into selling. The announcement sent the stock up and brought in new investors banking on a deal. In this case, though, the result wasn’t poison, but a healthy premium. (By Robert Cyran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More