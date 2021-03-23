Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Telegram dials MBZ for dollars

Reuters Reuters

MIGRATION RISK. Abu Dhabi is sending money to keep Telegram clicking. Funds under the control of the emirate’s ruler Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday said they’re wiring about $150 million into the communications app rival to Facebook’s WhatsApp. Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners will get five-year bonds that can convert to shares in an initial public offering, at a discounted price.

Telegram has had a good ride since January, when Facebook changed its messaging app’s policies, sending users, mainly in Asia, to dump WhatsApp for Telegram and another rival, Signal. Telegram has now surpassed 500 million active users. It’s also in the process of returning $1.2 billion to investors due to U.S. regulatory worries about a digital token coin offering. Co-founder Pavel Durov is sure moving fast, but making money from the momentum is his next trick. (By Karen Kwok)

