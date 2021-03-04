Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Taiwan drought rains on chipmakers

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

DRY SPELL. The global chip drought could get dryer. For the first time in 56 years, Taiwan, home to the $580 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, did not experience any typhoons in 2020. Scant rainfall over the past few months worsened a water shortage. Authorities on Wednesday unveiled unprecedented supply curbs across three counties, affecting 1.3 million households. Water reservoir levels in those regions have dropped below 20% of capacity. Bad policies, like low water prices, are to blame too. That’s a headache for the world’s largest chipmaker, which has over two dozen factories in Taiwan. Making semiconductors sucks up a lot of water. A recent H2O outage in rival Samsung Electronics' Austin, Texas facility docked an estimated $89 million from sales, according to Citi analysts. TSMC has resorted to buying truckloads of water, but there is only so much it can do against mother nature. Customers could be up creek. (By Robyn Mak)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.