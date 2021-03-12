Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: T-Mobile US keeps the heat on

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

SUPER CHARGED. Nearly a year since T-Mobile US and Sprint closed their merger, the $157 billion company led by Mike Sievert is delivering on its promises of synergies and then some. It could be unwelcome news for rivals Verizon Communications and AT&T.

T-Mobile said on Thursday that it unearthed additional cost savings by cutting marketing expenses, consolidating IT and the like. It now expects to achieve $7.5 billion in synergies in 2 years, up some 25% from the original $6 billion it pegged when the deal was announced in 2018. In turn, T-Mobile is forecasting to return some $60 billion to investors in share buybacks in 2023-2025.

T-Mobile also pledged that the merger would result in a more competitive market for 5G connections. Bernstein estimates that T-Mobile can more than double its customers from about 20 million in 2020 to nearly 45 million in 2025 targeting home broadband and enterprises – typically Verizon and AT&T territory. The telecom wars show no sign of a truce. (By Jennifer Saba)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular