Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Swire falls further behind rivals

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

DISCOUNTED. Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific can learn from its rival. The company just reported its first-ever annual loss of $512 million for 2020 and warned that the worst was not yet over. Covid-19 and the city’s political turmoil have battered units including airline Cathay Pacific and retail-geared Swire Properties. On Friday, Cathay, burdened by Hong Kong’s extreme three-week quarantine requirement, said passenger traffic dropped 98% year-on-year in February.

Not all of Swire’s rivals are suffering similarly. Fellow trading house Jardine Matheson, albeit with a different business mix, just reported a $1 billion net profit for 2020. More gallingly, Jardine’s historic restructuring unveiled on Monday has helped narrow its valuation discount: its shares now trade at one-tenth below their post-revamp net asset value, compared to 26% before the announcement. Swire offers a 50% discount to net asset value. Business is tough, but a restructuring might help. (By Jennifer Hughes)          

