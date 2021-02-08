Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Super Bowl ticket sales

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME. America’s biggest game, the Super Bowl, didn’t benefit all that much from scarcity value. The matchup on Sunday, which featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Kansas City Chiefs, was mainly a competition between two popular quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. In a somewhat unusual circumstance, too, the game – whose venue is chosen long in advance and is meant to be neutral – had a home team advantage. The championship game was held in Tampa Bay.

That should have suggested a feeding frenzy, especially because the stadium had limited seating. Roughly half the stands were filled with cardboard cutouts, to encourage social distancing, where people could pay $100 a piece to have their mug featured on about 30,000 mannequins. That brought in about $3 million. And if the secondary market is any guide, prices fell, according to the most recent data from TicketiQ. The average listing price was $8,161 versus $8,404 in 2020. While the home team took the title, the Covid-related knockdown on ticket sales and constrained capacity suggest they took a bath, relative to last year, on stadium profit. That may have taken some of the sting for those rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. (By Jennifer Saba)

