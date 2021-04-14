Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Stitch Fix’s fix

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - GROWING PAINS. Stitch Fix’s founder and Chief Executive Katrina Lake is giving up the corner office. The $5.3 billion online personalized clothing company has had some hiccups after enjoying a pandemic inspired-growth spurt. Given Silicon Valley’s habit of celebrating entrenched founders, it’s refreshing that the thirtysomething Lake, one of the youngest women to take a company public, is willing to share power.

Lake, who holds a 23% voting stake, isn’t going far. She will become executive chairperson while President Elizabeth Spaulding takes over as chief executive. Under Lake’s leadership, Stitch Fix’s stock has tripled since its 2017 initial public offering. But in March the shares plunged 28% after the company said shipping delays dampened sales growth. Competition has intensified too. Stitch Fix’s enterprise value is just 2 times its forecast sales for the year to July 2022, well below retailer Lululemon Athletica at 7 times or RealReal at 4 times. New leadership could help mend the value gap. (By Jennifer Saba)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFIX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular