Breakingviews - Capital Calls: South Korean telco dials up good spin

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - SK-POP. South Korea’s SK Telecom is broadcasting a clearer signal to shareholders. The $21 billion company led by Park Jung-ho unveiled plans to split itself up by spinning off technology investments, including stakes in chipmaker SK Hynix and e-commerce outfit 11street, from its dominant but low-growth mobile and broadband businesses.

Specifics like share ratios and dividend policy remain to be seen, but the basic idea is promising. Assume the telecom business is valued at 5 times the EBITDA that Citigroup analysts forecast for 2021, and it would be worth about $16 billion after backing out net debt. They also estimate the combined net asset value for the rest at about $23 billion. Apply a 40% discount for the sprawl and many unlisted assets and it drops to $14 billion. That still implies a potential post-split valuation uplift of nearly 50%.

SK Telecom is also eyeing “diverse investment activities” for the new entity. It’ll have to get those right to fully realise the restructuring benefits. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.