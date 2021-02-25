Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Soho House keeps IPO party going

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

LIVE IT UP. Soho House is trying to keep the IPO party going. The operator of private members’ clubs founded by Chief Executive Nick Jones has mandated banks for a New York listing that could value it at $3 billion, the Times reported on Thursday. That’s a big markup from recent fundraisings which valued the group’s equity at $2 billion.

Lockdowns have not been kind to Soho House, whose backers include billionaire Ron Burkle. EBITDA in 2020 was expected to be just 5 million pounds ($7 million), the Telegraph reported. Including debt, the mooted valuation implies an enterprise value of $3.5 billion, according to Breakingviews calculations. To trade on a multiple of 15 times, in line with hotel operators before the crisis, EBITDA would have to reach $233 million, roughly three times what it made in 2018. Investors will need to assign a high value to subscription revenue. Its affluent members, at least, should be happy to chip in. (By Neil Unmack)

