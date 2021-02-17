Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Sinch makes customer service fun

Reuters Reuters

IN A SINCH. Who knew that customer-service technology could be so exciting? Shares in Sweden’s Sinch, whose tools help businesses communicate with consumers via text message, voice and video, surged 15% on Wednesday after it announced a $1.1 billion acquisition of U.S. peer Inteliquent. Its rise in market capitalisation, to $12 billion, was greater than the all-cash deal’s value.

There’s logic behind the leap. By plugging in to Inteliquent’s telecom network, Sinch Chief Executive Oscar Werner can knit together a more seamless service. A delivery company like DoorDash, for example, could automatically send texts when orders are late, and then route follow-up calls from customers to delivery drivers’ phones. Werner also gets access to Inteliquent’s customers in America, where $64 billion rival Twilio dominates investors’ attention. That company is valued at 21.5 times next year’s revenue, compared with Sinch’s multiple of 6.4. Werner’s transatlantic expansion may help close that gap. (By Liam Proud)

