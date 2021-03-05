Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Shutterfly’s touch-up

Reuters Reuters

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

NO FILTER. Businesses that go public via special-purpose acquisition companies roughly fall into two categories – those looking forward, and those trying not to look back. Shutterfly, in talks with a SPAC according to the Wall Street Journal, is a bit of both. Just like SPACs themselves.

The online photo-sharing firm was bought by Apollo Global Management in 2019. It wasn’t a memory to treasure. Shutterfly’s enterprise value had nudged to about $4 billion the previous year, only to collapse. Apollo paid a little more than half its peak valuation.

What has changed to make the company potentially worth $5 billion including debt today? There’s less competition since Apollo has merged Shutterfly with Snapfish, a rival it bought around the same time. The pandemic may lead consumers to spend more on immortalizing memories. Weddings and vacations, a big driver of photo-book orders, will return.

More simply, though, there’s a surfeit of SPACs, some 387 according to SPAC Research actively chasing targets. Blank-check firms have raised $73 billion this year, according to the data provider, compared with $83 billion in the whole of 2020. That’s impressive for an investment class once synonymous with poor performance. It’s amazing what a shiny new frame can do. (By John Foley)

