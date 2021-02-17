Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Shopify’s unforgettable year

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

OUT OF THE BAG. This time a year ago, Shopify reckoned it might make $2.1 billion in revenue for 2020. It was wrong by a wide margin. The $180 billion e-commerce software firm said on Wednesday that revenue was $2.9 billion last year, an 86% increase from 2019. Adjusted operating profit was almost 10 times the previous year’s figure. Unsurprisingly, Shopify isn’t offering guidance this year.

Covid-19 was a windfall. The company processed more than $120 billion for its customers, almost double from 2019. For comparison, U.S. e-commerce sales grew by about a third in the first nine months of 2020, according to the Census Bureau. But the valuation of 47 times this year’s estimated sales, almost five times other business-software companies like Square and Salesforce.com, looks recklessly high.

The company run by Tobi Lutke is sensibly advising that revenue growth will fall in 2021. Shopify’s shares fell 8% on Wednesday morning. Even if business continues to boom, competitors won’t sit idly by. Amazon.com just bought Selz, an online competitor, having already formed a secret team to study Shopify’s success, according to the Wall Street Journal. Lutke is wise to keep his forecasts to himself. (By Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.