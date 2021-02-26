Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Saint Gobain fails board refurb

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

ENARCHY RULES. What’s French for “governance fudge”? Don’t ask Paris-listed Saint Gobain. The 23 billion euro building materials purveyor said late on Thursday that aristocratically named boss Pierre-André de Chalendar, chief executive and chairman since 2010, would be replaced in July by Benoit Bazin, a company man and another elite grande école graduate. De Chalendar, however, will retain the chair. Gallic asset manager Amundi pulled off a similarly suboptimal reshuffle this month. 

Splitting the CEO and chairman roles – as French yoghurt giant Danone is under pressure to do – would be a start. At least Amundi boss Yves Perrier had the excuse of having delivered stellar returns. By contrast, Saint Gobain’s total returns of 38% over the past five years are well below the STOXX Europe Construction index, according to Refinitiv data. Including debt, its shares also trade at a discount to rivals LafargeHolcim and Sika. A 3% bump on Friday reflects Saint Gobain’s solid post-Covid building prospects. Sustaining the recovery may require a proper boardroom refurbishment. (By Christopher Thompson)

