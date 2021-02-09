Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Polish gaming giant’s winter of woe

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

SNOWBALLING. CD Projekt’s winter of discontent continues. The Polish developer of video game “Cyberpunk 2077” tweeted on Tuesday that it had been the victim of a cyberattack. The $7 billion company said that, to the best of its knowledge, the compromised systems did not contain players’ personal data. The shares still fell as much as 6%.

CD Projekt’s market value tumbled by almost a third in December, after gamers discovered that “Cyberpunk” was riddled with bugs. But despite Tuesday’s fall, short-squeeze mania and promises from management to fix the game have lifted shares by almost 15% from January lows. The developer is now valued at 11 times next year’s revenue, according to forecasts compiled by Refinitiv and taking into account $150 million of net cash. U.S. rivals Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive Software trade on average at around 6 times. CD Projekt’s turnaround plan will need to come off without any more hitches to justify that. (By Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.