Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Permira goes bottom fishing

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

PANDEMIC PUNT. Permira is looking for a post-pandemic bargain. The private equity group is in talks to buy U.S.-listed medical devices manufacturer LivaNova for over $80 a share, which would value the company, which makes heart valves and nerve therapy systems for chronic depression and epilepsy, at around $4 billion, according to the Financial Times. The news on Thursday lifted shares in LivaNova by 3% to $78.50.  

Convincing investors to accept an offer at that price could be tricky. Activist shareholder PrimeStone, which revealed a 2.2% stake in the company last October, argued that the business could be worth more than $100 a share, when valued according to the sum of its parts. LivaNova’s share price has been weighed down by Covid-19 as hospitals throughout the world have cancelled non-emergency procedures. But an offer at the mooted $80 area would be worth less than the group’s share price before the pandemic. With vaccines being rolled out, and countries emerging from lockdown, LivaNova may be better off waiting for a higher price. (By Aimee Donnellan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More