Breakingviews - Capital Calls: PayPal’s crypto M&A fails to sizzle

FROM PUFF TO HUFF. PayPal’s big plans for digital currencies are losing their fizzle. The $270 billion payments company took another step, this time by announcing the purchase of Israeli crypto security firm Curv for an undisclosed amount. The buyer’s stock fell 3%.

PayPal’s value has more than doubled over the past year. Over 30% growth in total payment volume in 2020 was the primary attraction, but the promise of big new markets has added spice. Chief Executive Dan Schulman proclaimed that the transition to digital forms of currency was “inevitable” in October when the company said customers could buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from their PayPal accounts.

Flagging enthusiasm for bitcoin, which rose more than 300% in 2020, doesn’t help. The digital currency fell Monday and is 11% off its February high. Such volatility may be exciting, but it renders the digital currency not very useful for payments. (By Robert Cyran)

