Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Norwegian digital bank hits M&A glass ceiling

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - DISRUPTION, INTERRUPTED. Sbanken, a 20-year-old digital upstart, wanted to be Norwegians’ favourite bank. It’ll now have to pursue that mission from within the financial establishment after agreeing to a $1.3 billion takeover by $34 billion domestic behemoth DNB. A chunky 30% premium to its undisturbed price looks alluring. At 1.5 times forward tangible book value, using Refinitiv data, it’s a one-third premium to the multiples of big Nordic peers. For its part, DNB can put excess capital to work, increase its mortgage market share to 27% from 24% and nab some digital expertise in the process.

Sbanken’s decision to sell is notable given all the hoopla about digital lenders disrupting incumbents. It turns out that’s harder than it sounds. Its loan growth slowed to 2.4% in 2020 and 2.9% in 2019, compared with 13.7% in 2017. Retail customer growth was a humdrum 3% last year. Sbanken is about a decade older than sexier European upstarts Monzo, Revolut, N26 and Starling Bank. The risk for them is that Sbanken is a sign of future mediocrity. (By Liam Proud)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.