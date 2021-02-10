Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Maersk’s fair weather warning

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

CARGO PANTS. Moller-Maersk’s moment in the sun may be over. The $39 billion Danish shipping giant, whose shares are up nearly two-thirds since March, said last year’s spike in freight rates would extend into the first quarter of 2021, but not much beyond that. That’s a big reality check, given that Maersk was sailing full steam ahead in the fourth quarter, with EBITDA up a whopping 85% year-on-year at $2.7 billion. Shares fell 8% as investors twigged that expected 2021 EBITDA of $11 billion could be as low as $8.5 billion.

The main current boost was an 18% spike in ocean freight rates as locked-down Westerners ordered running machines and flat-pack furniture. Fewer shipping containers in the right place after lockdowns disrupted ports early last year also helped. After months cooped up at home, consumers have plenty of savings. But vaccines mean they may soon want to spend them going out instead. (By Ed Cropley)

