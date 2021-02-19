Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Luxury pair earn their premium

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

HOLD THE BIRKIN. Two of Europe’s most richly valued luxury groups are justifying their premium status. Hermès International, famous for its $10,000 leather handbags and silk scarves, on Friday reported 2020 revenue of 6.4 billion euros. That was 6% lower than in 2019 – a better showing than Kering and LVMH’s equivalent 16% falls. Moncler, the maker of pricey puffer jackets, posted a relatively modest 11% decline, helped by a cold winter and relatively resilient Chinese demand. Shares in Hermès and Moncler rose by more than 5% on Friday.

The effect is to underscore the pair’s healthy valuations. Hermès, worth roughly 100 billion euros, trades at more than 60 times forward earnings, according to Refinitiv data, while investors value 13 billion euro Moncler at roughly 40 times. Kering, LVMH and Burberry on average trade at a multiple of less than 30. Even in the hyper-exclusive luxury sector, some brands are more premium than others. (By Karen Kwok)

