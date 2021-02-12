Breakingviews - Capital Calls: L’Oréal merits valuation makeover

Reuters Reuters

BEAUTY CONTEST. L’Oréal’s impressive revenue growth makes its discount valuation more conspicuous. Fourth-quarter sales at the 173 billion euro beauty giant grew 4.8% year-on-year, helped by e-commerce. U.S. peer Estée Lauder’s top line increased by a more sluggish 3%. It’s arguably surprising then that the French maker of Elnett hairspray trades at 39 times 2021 earnings, Refinitiv data shows, 20% cheaper than Estée Lauder.

Governance is admittedly a problem at L’Oréal: the Bettencourt family owns a third of the company and acts in concert with Nestlé, which has 23%. But the same applies to Estée. With almost 90% of the voting rights, the Lauder family arguably has an even tighter grip on their eponymous group. The job for incoming L’Oréal Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus is therefore to keep outgrowing his rivals. At some point, the company’s relative financial beauty should shine through. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

