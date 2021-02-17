Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Kering’s Gucci glitch

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

OUT OF FASHION. French bling giant Kering has some creases to iron out at Gucci. The $79 billion company on Wednesday reported 2020 revenue of 13.1 billion euros, down 16% on the previous year. Worryingly for Chief Executive François-Henri Pinault, premium brand Gucci, which accounted for more than half of overall turnover in 2020, looks the most frayed. Its full-year sales dropped nearly 23% to 7.4 billion euros. Kering shares fell 7%.

Admittedly, much of the malaise stems from the lack of international travel, and thus consumers’ access to Gucci’s airport duty-free shops. On that front, there are some bright spots. From October to December, Asia-Pacific sales jumped 8% as Chinese domestic travel reopened. But that route leaves Gucci’s fortunes out of Pinault’s hands. To grasp the initiative, he may want to consider the acquisitive path of rivals Moncler and LVMH. With other brands under his roof, Gucci would attract less of the glare. (By Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More