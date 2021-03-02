Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Kering bets on luxury resale, again

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

OLD TOGS, NEW TRICKS. Gucci owner Kering is scaling up in second-hand luxury. The $83 billion French bling giant said late on Monday that it had acquired a 5% stake in Paris-based resale startup Vestiaire Collective, as part of a new 178 million euro ($215 million) funding round that values the company at over $1 billion. Publisher Condé Nast, Eurazeo and Tiger Global Management have also piled in.

Kering has been keen to play a role in the bling sector’s new-found embrace of the so-called resale market. In October it announced a pilot project with U.S.-listed resale company The RealReal. Embracing second-hand admittedly carries the risk of brand cannibalisation. Yet there is a rising number of environmentally conscious shoppers, especially among Generation Z and millennials. Second-hand fashion is expected to grow as fast as 20% per year through 2025, according to Boston Consulting Group. As such, Kering is investing in the future. (By Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.