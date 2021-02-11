Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Jilted AMP hangs on for splitsville

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

AMPED DOWN. AMP may be condemned to another difficult year. The storied but long-struggling Australian money manager revealed that the U.S. investment firm Ares Management has pulled its A$6.4 billion ($5 billion) approach to buy the company made in October. Investors promptly lopped 10% off the stock, which in any event never hit the $1.85-a-share offer.

Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari is putting on a brave face, with some justification. He hit most of his targets in 2020, the first of a three-year turnaround plan. He could restart dividend payments. And Ares may yet buy the asset-management business, AMP Capital.

Trouble is, that division accounts for more than 60% of AMP’s market value, based on last year’s acquisition of the 15% stake it didn’t already own, on just a third of overall profit before group costs. Getting lumped with the remaining wealth management and more capital-intensive banking businesses may leave shareholders cold. (By Antony Currie)

