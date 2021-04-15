Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - CREDIT WHERE IT’S DUE. The haggling over Credito Valtellinese (Creval) may finally be nearing its end. Suitor Credit Agricole on Thursday raised its bid for the Italian lender to 12.20 euros per share, rising to 12.50 euros if 90% of shares are tendered. At the upper end, that values Creval at 877 million euros, compared with 737 million euros under the original offer.

It’s still lower than the range of 900 million euros to 1.6 billion euros that Creval cited as a fair price. But at roughly half 2021 tangible book value, using Refinitiv data, the offer is high enough for a bank that will only make a 4.6% return on tangible equity in 2022, using the median analyst estimate. Credit Agricole should still make money: its return on investment at 877 million euros will be about 9.4% in 2022, according to Breakingviews calculations. Cost savings can nudge that higher. Creval shares were trading at 12.34 euros after the news – roughly in the middle of the French bank’s offer range, a sign that the latest price should be enough. (By Liam Proud)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.