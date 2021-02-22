Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Greek bad debt sale ends bank gloom

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

AUDACITY OF HOPE. Calling the bottom on Greek banks has been a triumph of optimism over experience. Still, there is reason to believe that 1.2 billion euro Alpha Bank, in which U.S. investor John Paulson has a 7% shareholding, is on the mend after it agreed a deal on Monday to offload 10.8 billion euros in bad debts, the second-largest such deal in Europe.

The fix, which sent shares up 5%, involves securitising dud credits, and selling the riskiest tranches to hedge fund Davidson Kempner. By roughly halving his overall non-performing loan ratio to 13%, Chief Executive Vassilios Psaltis predicts lower future credit losses will enhance Alpha’s measly return on tangible equity. Assume projected 2022 bad debt charges fall by 50%, in line with the overall reduction in NPLs, to 280 million euros. Alpha’s ROTE could more than double to 5%, according to a Breakingviews calculation using Refinitiv data. Yet its shares are priced at just 15% of tangible book value, implying a return of perhaps 2%, assuming a 10% cost of capital. Paulson may finally have reason to cheer. (By Christopher Thompson)

