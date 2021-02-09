Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Goodbye Total, hello TotalEnergies

Reuters Reuters

TOTAL ECLIPSE. A week after BP disclosed weak results to go with its radical green energy pivot and Royal Dutch Shell, did the opposite, Total has found a happy medium. The French oil major’s annual figures on Tuesday showed 2020 net income down 66% on 2019. But its debt was only 22% of total capital, despite the group maintaining its dividend as its UK rivals cut theirs.

That shows up in its performance. Over the last tumultuous year, Total has handed shareholders a loss, including dividends, of around 15%, handily beating BP and Shell, and nearer Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which also clung on to their payouts. Unlike the Americans, Total has a credible-sounding plan to turn into a green energy company. Okay, so boss Patrick Pouyanne blotted his copybook a tad by a proposal to change his company’s name to the clunky TotalEnergies. But in a ropey peer group, it looks best positioned. (By George Hay)

