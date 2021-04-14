Breakingviews - Capital Calls: German duo attempt eastern Europe office raid

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - WORTH MORE. German property funds CPI Property and Aroundtown are attempting a cheeky raid on eastern European offices. The duo, which collectively own 51.5% of UK-listed Globalworth Real Estate Investments, offered on Wednesday to buy the remainder of the Poland- and Romania-focused group for just under 1.6 billion euros. At first glance, their 7 euro per share bid, a 19% premium to Globalworth’s undisturbed price, looks reasonable. Initial appearances, however, can be deceptive.

Like most property groups, Globalworth took a big hit from pandemic-induced homeworking. The worst of that should now be behind it. Yet the consortium’s bid is almost a quarter below Globalworth’s pre-pandemic share price. The stock was even trading around 7 euros in February, when it was offering a juicy forward dividend yield of nearly 9%. Wednesday’s jump in Globalworth shares to 7.32 euros, comfortably above the offer price, sends a clear message: minority investors think it’s worth more. (By Ed Cropley)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.