Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Geely takes slow road to Volvo IPO

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

OUT OF GAS. Volvo cars are known for being dependable and dull. Less so the Swedish brand’s Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely Holding. On Wednesday it executed a screeching about-turn on plans to merge the marque with its Chinese carmaker, Geely Automobile, and then possibly list the combined group in Stockholm. Instead, the $33 billion Geely will merely combine the companies’ engine divisions. It’s just the latest episode of erratic driving from founder Li Shufu, who scrapped both selling Volvo and a mooted $30 billion initial public offering in 2018.

A delay may be no bad thing. Overall car sales are projected to bounce by 12% this year in Europe, according to Volkswagen, compared to 8.5% in China. But European valuations remain low: UBS reckons continental gas guzzlers trade at less than 8 times 2021 earnings, below a global average of 11.5 times. If Geely waits for a rebound to accelerate and can show some cost savings too, it can still find lucrative parking space on public markets. (By Christopher Thompson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.