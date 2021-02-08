Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Experian’s Brazilian blues

Reuters Reuters

CUSTO BRASIL. Unusually steep operational costs in South America’s largest country are often likened to a “Brazil tax”. For credit data company Experian, this might include customers’ details being sold online, according to local media reports. On Monday, shares in $33 billion Experian edged down after it said it had found no evidence it had been targeted in a hack which leaked data pertaining to 200 million people - yet.

That’s just as well because Brazil is important to boss Brian Cassin, where a third of the adult population have enrolled for his free credit-checks. The country eases dependency on North America, nearly two-thirds of sales, and offers higher future growth: consumer credit to GDP stands at 30%, according to the company, compared to an emerging market average of 43%. It’s also a reason why Experian trades at 25 times next year’s operating profit, ahead of U.S. listed rivals Equifax – subject of a massive hack in 2017 - and TransUnion on 22 and 23 times respectively, according to Refinitiv data. A big Brazilian cost in the form of a cyberattack would shrink that premium. (By Christopher Thompson)

