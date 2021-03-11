Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Digital art bubble?

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

NFT WTF. The Christie’s single-lot auction is over and the artwork, a 5,000-photograph collage by artist Beeple packaged as a so-called non-fungible token, sold for a staggering $69.3 million including buyer’s premium. A flurry of late bids saw the price rocket from around $20 million in the final minutes of Thursday’s sale. It’s a landmark for digital art, trouncing the previous record of $6.6 million set days earlier for a video clip by the same artist, also known as Mike Winkelmann.

Beeple is a serious digital creator. And non-fungible tokens or NFTs – a blockchain-based way to ensure a work can’t be copied – solve a big problem that existed for virtual artists. Yet the sudden acceleration in interest and prices for NFT-based art, from trading cards to the piece Christie’s described as a “masterwork,” are also one more facet of the ongoing tech-crypto-online fever. Breakingviews has joked about joining another investing phenomenon, the craze for blank-check companies. Columnists should maybe now get busy with Photoshop, too. (By Richard Beales)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.