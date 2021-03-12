Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Deutsche CEO’s 2020 jackpot

Reuters Reuters

SEWING GRACE. Christian Sewing has had a good pandemic. The Deutsche Bank chief executive’s 2020 compensation rose 46% year-on-year to 7.4 million euros. Compare that with peers like Jes Staley at Barclays, who took a 32% pay cut, or UBS’s recently departed boss Sergio Ermotti, whose remuneration rose a measly 7%. Sewing’s haul is smaller than Ermotti’s 12 million euros, but bigger than Staley’s and HSBC CEO Noel Quinn’s. Both banks have bigger market capitalisations than Deutsche.

Such simple comparisons are a little off, however. Sewing’s year-on-year bump looks high partly because he relinquished a big chunk of his bonus in 2019, when Deutsche was in dire straits. And his 2020 performance arguably merits a premium: the lender’s shares rose 22%, compared with a 26% fall for the STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index. That won’t assuage employees who fell victim to Sewing’s cost cuts. But at least it gives his bonanza some basis in logic. (By Liam Proud)

