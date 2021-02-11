Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Credit Agricole is a payout star

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

MONEY TALKS. Financial engineers at Credit Agricole have been busy. On Thursday, shares in the 30 billion euro French lender rose 4% after it proposed a dividend of 80 cents per share for last year, offering income-starved investors a meaty 8% cash yield. That’s well above most regional rivals drudging under European Central Bank dividend restrictions.

Chief Executive Philippe Brassac’s generosity owes much to the bank’s unusual ownership. Its parent, a cooperative lender, and employees together own around 60% of the stock. They will receive new shares in lieu of cash. That leaves a payout of 914 million euros if all minorities opt for hard currency – just in line with the ECB’s rules, which cap dividends at 20 basis points of the group’s common equity Tier 1 ratio. When the central bank’s restrictions end, Brassac plans a buyback to offset the scrip dilution. In France, you can sometimes have your cake and eat it. (By Christopher Thompson)

