Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Continental needs an M&A refuel

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

BURN RUBBER. Continental could use some M&A to jump-start a spluttering valuation. Shares in the 25 billion euro German auto supplier fell 6% on Tuesday after boss Nikolai Setzer cited a shortage of semiconductor chips for a likely “challenging” 2021. That led Setzer to predict annual operating profit of 2.3 billion euros, using the mid-point of company guidance, about 15% below what analysts expected, according to Refinitiv data.

The drop means shares now trade at 12 times expected 2021 operating profit, including debt, a discount to Gallic rival Valeo at over 13 times. One way to remedy that is a spinoff of Conti’s engine division – mooted for the second half – which will help build the battery cars of the future. Another might be to do the same to its more profitable tyre division. Put the latter on a 9 times forward operating profit multiple, like peer Michelin, and it might have a market value of 18 billion euros on a standalone basis, or nearly three-quarters of the group equity value despite accounting for only 40% of sales. That could inject M&A fuel into Setzer’s jalopy. (By Christopher Thompson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More