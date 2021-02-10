Breakingviews - Capital Calls: China’s delivery deal

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

BOXED GOODS. SF Holding’s $2 billion delivery deal packs a big punch. The $75 billion Shenzhen-listed company is buying a 51.8% stake in Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok’s Kerry Logistics Network. Minority shareholders get a decent premium, while the buyer adds a fast-growing Southeast Asia business to its ambitious international expansion plans.

As part of the deal, Kerry will offload to its parent a Taiwan unit and some warehouses. Proceeds from the latter will fund a special dividend. In total, those selling will receive HK$26.08 per share, 60% above the stock’s average price in January.

The tie-up will create Asia’s largest logistics operator. For SF, the bigger appeal may be Kerry’s Hong Kong listing, which would allow it to tap foreign investors. New sources of funds will be welcome as the company prepares to open a long-awaited cargo airport in China next year. This deal could make for a less turbulent ride. (By Robyn Mak)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.