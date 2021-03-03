Breakingviews - Capital Calls: China walks back tough rate talk

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

TAPER TANTRUM. Guo Shuqing, China’s top central bank official, has occasionally startled markets with not-quite-on-script comments. He did so again on Tuesday, saying he “expects lending rates to rebound” along with rising interest rates. He did not elaborate, and stock benchmarks dropped 1% after the speech. To settle investors down, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a statement that Guo was not signalling for a hike, but rather withdrawing other supportive policies.

Even that might be risky. China’s economic revival is unbalanced regionally and structurally, buttressed by export demand that may soften soon, and on double-digit money supply expansion for most of 2020. With global inflation expectations rising even as foreign hot money pours into Chinese assets, Guo’s currency playbook may get tested. Recent business activity indicators have shown signs of cooling, even as defaults continue apace, complicating Guo’s management of interest rates in the core interbank market. He may need to find a new script. (By Pete Sweeney)

