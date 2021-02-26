Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: CEOs are not vaccine VIPs

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

DIFFERENT RULES. Canada’s rollout of coronavirus vaccines is one of the slowest, hitting only around five people per 100 so far, according to CNN’s tracker. As everywhere, no doubt people wish they could jump ahead. One who did, Mark Machin, just lost his job as chief executive of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages some $380 billion. 

The tin-eared Machin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, “decided to travel personally” to the United Arab Emirates to get his jab, according to CPPIB. He remains there awaiting the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reports. The board of CPPIB said on Friday it had accepted his resignation. The UAE, for what it’s worth, is behind only Israel among nations with meaningful populations, with 59 of 100 people inoculated with at least one dose, per CNN. 

It’s to be expected queue-jumping is happening everywhere, and Machin is just someone in a sensitive role who got caught. Still, it’s an unedifying contrast with the first delivery this week, to Ghana, of vaccines provided under the Covax program, a multilateral effort to get even low-income countries inoculated. (By Richard Beales) 

