Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Carnival cashes in on Covid rebound

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

CASTAWAYS. Cruises are renowned for their gargantuan all-you-can-eat buffets. Cruise company Carnival is stuffing its face again with a $1 billion equity raise – its third such helping after Chief Executive Arnold Donald feasted on a combined $2.5 billion in share offerings late last year. It’s not clear that Donald needs the financial calories this time round: Carnival had cash to ride out 15 months of zero sales, assuming monthly cash burn of $600 million, at the end of 2020.

Despite ships remaining moored, investors can’t seem to get enough: shares are priced at a mere 3% discount to Monday’s close. It coincides with optimism that vaccination success in the United States and Europe may at least allow Carnival’s baby-boomer demographic to travel freely again: shares in tour operator Tui, along with airlines easyJet, Ryanair and International Airlines Group, spiked by between 4% and 8% on Tuesday after the UK announced plans to lift curbs by summer. Shareholder largesse means HSBC reckons Carnival’s net debt should decline to around $22.4 billion, equal to 5 times forecast 2022 EBITDA, according to Refinitiv data. That still leaves a strong peril of seasickness. (By Christopher Thompson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More