Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Bolsonaro’s meddling

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

PETROBRASSY. Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of Brazil’s publicly traded national oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro, may be wading into politically toxic waters. He’s resisting pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro to resign over rising gasoline prices, Reuters reports. The $70 billion company’s CEO isn’t inclined to bow to truckers upset about higher fuel costs.

Castello Branco has made progress on asset sales, among other things, bolstering investors’ confidence in the independence of Petrobras’ decision-making from the government, which controls a majority of its voting shares. The latest news, though, caused a wobble in the company’s stock price.

Bolsonaro, a populist leader in the Donald Trump mold, promised a more market-friendly approach than his opponent when elected in 2018, including with the appointment of Castello Branco. But politicians, perhaps especially Bolsonaro’s breed, may feel more empowered to interfere given the heavy economic involvement of governments during the pandemic. Petrobras can take a stand, but in the end Brasilia calls the shots. (By Richard Beales)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.