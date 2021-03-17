Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: BMW’s green model can burn rubber

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

HIGH VOLTAGE. Investors are starting to like the look of BMW’s new electric model. Shares in the 52 billion euro German automaker rose 4% on Wednesday morning after boss Oliver Zipse revealed plans to electrify BMW’s sales over the next decade. By 2030 the Munich-based company bullishly projects that pure battery cars will comprise half of global sales – from less than one in 10 vehicles sold last year. That’s a slight acceleration away from Daimler’s 50% goal, which includes hybrid vehicles, and nose-to-nose with rival Volkswagen’s comparable target.  

Investment in battery cars should also lead to higher profitability. Zipse believes his pricier rides can help the group accelerate to a 10% operating margin over the medium term, comfortably ahead of its pre-pandemic 7% margin and 2 percentage points above the upper end of VW’s guidance. Shares trading on 9 times forward earnings – compared to VW’s 10 times multiple – deserve an even bigger jump-start. (By Christopher Thompson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular