Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Blood clot scare slows EU jab plan

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

ADVERSE REACTION. The European Union’s way out of lockdown is getting more precarious. Ireland, Austria, Denmark and Norway have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine amid fears the jab could cause blood clots. AstraZeneca says there is no evidence of safety risks, but the furore could delay Europe’s target of vaccinating 70% of its population by summer. So far, the EU has only inoculated 11%.

Many European citizens were already nervous about the UK group’s remedy. The risk now is that even if the latest fears prove unfounded, many people will not want to use it. To reach its goal, the EU needs to inoculate around 350 million citizens. But the bloc previously forecast that Pfizer and Moderna will only have delivered enough doses to immunise 250 million people by the end of September. That means Brussels will need to speedily approve and distribute other candidates, such as Johnson & Johnson’s jab, if it is to avoid lockdowns stretching into the winter months, when infections will pick up. (By Aimee Donnellan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.